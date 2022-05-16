EHS Field Complex Open House Coming May 19

Press Release

An open house for the Emery High School field complex will be held on May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Emery County School District would like to invite the public to visit these amazing new facilities.

The field complex is comprised of new baseball and softball fields, a turf football/soccer field with track, tennis courts and a state-of-the-art fieldhouse. The fieldhouse includes a full-size court that may be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball along with a 55-yard indoor turf field and batting cages. The court and indoor field are encircled by a two-lane running track. The fieldhouse also contains a concessions area, restrooms, team rooms and a scorer’s booth.

High school teams have had the opportunity to try out many of the new facilities. including the football/soccer field, track, baseball and softball fields. The tennis courts will be completed in June. Additional landscaping needs to wait for warmer weather and will also receive final touches in June.

Renderings of the new Emery High School building will also be on display during the open house. The new high school is to be built in two phases. Phase 1 consists of the construction of a large student commons area, kitchen, administrative and counseling areas, media center, technical education facilities, auxiliary gym and various classrooms.

After moving students to the newly built areas, planned for the Fall of 2024, the existing building (not including the Spartan Center and auditorium) are scheduled for demolition. Phase 2 will then begin with the construction of the remaining classrooms and the attaching of the new construction to both the established auditorium and Spartan Center. The final stage will be finishing a grass soccer field, parking lots and landscaping.

Emery County Schools District is grateful for the support of our community to help fund this project along with a substantial addition to Book Cliff Elementary that was finished in November 2021 and the building of the new Ferron Elementary, which is scheduled to be open for students for the 2022-23 school year. All of these projects have, and will, enhance education in our communities.

In conjunction with progress of the new Ferron Elementary build, a public auction has been scheduled on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The auction will take place at 125 West Mill Road in Ferron. For more information, please see the flyer on our website at emeryschools.org.