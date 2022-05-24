EHS Honors Jordan Buscarini with Helping Hands Award

By Josh White

Emery High School chose to honor Jordan Buscarini with the 2022 Helping Hands Award. This special recognition is given to employees or community members who tirelessly strive to make Emery High School a success.

Buscarini has been chosen because of his many years calling sporting events and incorporating high school students into his radio programs. His love and dedication to the school and its students has been obvious over the years and is greatly appreciated by students, parents and employees.

Buscarini’s sportscasting skills and dedication to Emery’s student athletes is without rival at any other high schools in the state of Utah. Emery High School is so lucky to have Buscarini and is so grateful for all that he does. It is past time for him to receive the recognition that he deserves.