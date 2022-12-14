EHS Presents Traditional Christmas Choir Concert

By Julie Johansen

On Monday evening, Emery High chorus presented its annual Christmas concert. This concert has become a tradition but increases in quality every year, and this year was no exception.

The concert began with the men’s choir singing “Shepherd’s Spiritual.” The choir was accompanied by Roxanne Huntsman on piano and Elizabeth Carroll on percussion. Soloists for this selection were Jacob Fauver, Monty Christiansen and Tyson Laws. The choir’s next number was “Sleigh Bells.”

The advanced men’s choir then sang “Holiday Tango,” again accompanied by Huntsman and Carroll. Next, the advanced mixed choir favored the crowd with “Rui Rui Chui” and “Ele Don Don Verges Maria” with Dazi Thatcher and Carroll on the bongos and tambourine. Fauver, Christiansen and Laws were once again the featured soloists on the Spanish carols. They concluded with “Shine for Me Again-Star of Bethlehe.”

The women’s choir again took the stands and sang “The First Noel” and “Colors of Winter.” Students then performed solos. Jessamine Ashby, Allie Sitterud accompanied by her grandparents, Bart and Marilee Cox, Kaden Guymon, Carlie Young and Allison Johansen performed a piano solo. The men’s choir joined them and sang “Coventry Carol.” An orchestra joined the choir and they all performed “Little Drummer Boy.”

Per tradition, the students ended with “One Bright Star” with candles surrounding the seats in the auditorium. This concert is easily becoming one of the most popular Christmas concerts of the area.