EHS Quiz Bowl Winners Announced

By Julie Johansen

The most recent quiz bowl competition was held at Emery High on Monday. Pinnacle, Carbon, Grand and Emery High students participated in person for the first time this year. Green River and San Juan were also invited, but were unable to attend.

In the junior varsity competition, the Emery team was undefeated and captured first place. The team members were Damon Farley, Mason Trout, Jamison Christiansen and Rylen Neff. The Carbon High team placed second and Grand followed in third.

In the varsity competition, Carbon earned first, Grand took second and the Emery team placed third.