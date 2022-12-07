EHS Student Organizes Change for Socks Campaign

By Zayne Perea

Emery High student and Social Science Sterling Scholar Zayne Perea, the son of Monroe and Amber Magnuson of Castle Dale, has launched a fundraiser called the “Change for Socks” campaign. The goal of this fundraiser is to raise money to buy a large quantity of socks.

The purchased socks will be delivered to school children in the town of Groblersdal, South Africa with rodeo stock contractor Ben German of Broken Heart Rodeo Company. Perea has worked periodically at Broken Heart Rodeos over the past four years as a music/sound director. The German family will be visiting South Africa in early March of 2023.

The idea for the campaign came from a conversation with Mr. German this summer. The German family had visited Groblersdal in 2020, and as is tradition, took items to distribute to the elementary students. “We took hats, coloring books, balls, frisbees etc.,” said German. “But, the things most appreciated and sought after were the socks we took with us.”

The campaign plans to raise money utilizing social media and private donations as well as a fundraiser hosted at Cottonwood and Castle Dale elementary schools, which will run from Dec. 5-9. The elementary fundraiser will consist of a competition between classes, where each class can deposit loose change into a container. Whichever class raises the most amount of change at each school will win a class pizza party.

Currently, the campaign has raised close to $900 through its social media campaign with a total goal set around $1,500. Donations to the cause can be made by through the Change for Socks Facebook page or directly to Perea.

“A pair of socks may not change the world, but if they can make the life of just one child a little better, it’s all worth it,” Perea said.