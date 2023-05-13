EHS Student Receives Full Tuition Scholarship to the University of Utah

Press Release

Emery High School senior Allee Sitterud has accepted a full tuition scholarship to the University of Utah. The scholarship covers full tuition and fees for four years.

Allee plans to start attending the University of Utah in August and will pursue a degree in special education. As part of Allee’s application process, she submitted an essay explaining her motivation for becoming a special education teacher. Allee’s motivation and passion were evident in her essay.

Congratulations, Allee!