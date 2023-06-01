EHS Student Receives Livestock Judging Scholarship

Press Release

Emery High School student Haiden Thayn has been offered a full tuition scholarship to Murray State College in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. He has received this scholarship because of his talent and skill in livestock judging.

Haiden has also been awarded a Utah Pork Producer Ambassador scholarship, which will also contribute to his education expenses. To be chosen as an ambassador, Haiden completed a lengthy application process and was selected from among many applicants.

Haiden has also been awarded a private scholarship, which was announced at Emery High’s year-end awards assembly. Congratulations, Haiden!