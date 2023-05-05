EHS Student Receives the USUE Ambassador Scholarship

Press Release

Emery High School senior Ashlyn Durrant has been selected as an ambassador for Utah State University Eastern. Ambassador scholarships cover tuition and fees for four years and can be transferred to the Logan campus if needed.

To be considered for an ambassador scholarship, applicants complete an in-depth application, submit a portfolio and participate in interviews. Since ambassadors are very involved with the public, they are carefully selected.

Ashlyn was chosen because of her academic prowess, approachable personality and personal ambitions. Congratulations, Ashlyn!