EHS Students Compete in Robotics Tournament

By Julie Johansen

Dane Worwood, the robotics coach at Emery High, was excited to announce how well the Spartans did against some of the top teams in the state during a recent competition. This took place over the weekend of Feb. 10 and 11 at the American Academy of Innovation Qualifier.

Team TNT took second overall and received the Outreach Award as well as a ticket to state. Team Nuclear Core placed sixth and also received a ticket to state.

The students participating included Hunter Jamison, David Wacasey, Emmet Provost, Shane Guymon, Kadin Hoerner, Garrett Lee, Kadin Chamberlain, Alan Wacaesy, Ky Horrocks, Jessamy Ashby, Claire Morgan, Kadin Cloward, Whitney Morgan, Nick Canterberry and Taylor Canterberry.