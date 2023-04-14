EHS Students Host Senior Service Day for the Cities in Emery County

By Julie Johansen

Two Emery High seniors, Merritt and Rileigh Meccariello, along with advisor Tisha Thornley, approached the Ferron City Council at its April meeting on Wednesday to request a contribution for their senior graduation celebration. The council donated $500 toward the event and the students promised them three of hours of service of the council’s choice.

Mrs. Thornley told the council that May 17 has been designated Senior Service Day and the bus will drop senior students from Ferron off at city hall for a service project. The council was delighted and said they could really use their help in the cemetery.

The majority of meeting was spent discussing the golf course. Kasey Edgehouse explained his need for a second full-time employee to work in the clubhouse, which the city plans to fill in July. The city will also be running the pro-shop at the course.

The doors of the clubhouse need to be replaced and a keyless entry for the clubhouse simulator will also be installed. The city will obtain bids from Superior Security. Edgehouse and Great Life representatives stated that course is in great shape and ready for play as hole #3 has been replaced, and the new carts are awesome.

Devin Seely spoke to the council about the Peach Days Queen pageant and the need to rebuild the float. Councilman Troy Winter will help to accomplish this.

Then, discussion on relocating the dumpsters, which have previously been at the fairgrounds, began with the question of full-time dumpsters or maybe just three or four times per year. The council and comments from the audience determined that the citizens would like them available all the time.

The reason behind moving the dumpsters is because of building the new Adventure Hub at the fairgrounds. The council will be visiting a couple of places before deciding where to place the dumpsters.

Sherrie Swasey then spoke to the council about the upcoming Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show, which on July 5-8. She outlined the proposed schedule with questions regarding the city youth council’s involvement.

Mayor Adele Justice declared Saturday, April 18 as Arbor Day with cleanup scheduled for the golf course as well as the fairgrounds. Three new members for the planning and zoning commission were also approved by the council, including Ann Behling, Garrett Horton and Brad Clawson. These names will now be presented to the planning council.

The Emery County Emergency Plan was also adopted by Ferron City. Ferron City will pay ETV News $35 for publication of the high school graduates from Ferron in the newspaper.