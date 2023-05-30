EHS Students Receives Honoring Heroes Scholarship

Press Release

Congratulations to Emery high School senior BreElle Parkins! She has received a private scholarship from the Honoring Heroes Foundation.

Each year, the Honoring Heroes Foundation awards several scholarships to eligible children of employees of the Department of Public Safety. In order to be considered for this scholarship, applicants must submit an application, essay and information regarding extracurricular activities. BreElle was chosen because of her excellent writing skills and accomplishments.

In addition to this honor, she will also be traveling to Costa Rica to teach English. When she returns, she will begin her postsecondary education, for which she has received multiple scholarship offers.

Congratulations, BreElle!