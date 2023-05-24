EHS Students Rewarded for Years of Accomplishments

By Julie Johansen

Over $3 million in scholarships were offered to the Emery High graduating class of 2023. These scholarships were awarded to the recipients at an awards assembly on Monday, May 22.

The student body and audience were welcomed by Senior Class President Brielle Rowley and Vice President Rileigh Meccariello. A special Helping Hands award was presented to teachers Alicia Whitesel and Tisha Thornley.

Principal Steve Gordon presented the Academic Achievement Awards to Megan Bass, Maddex Behling, Sydney Carter, Kallee Cook, Justin Curtis, Alexander Frederick, Aubrey Guymon, Carter Huntington, Aspen Jensen, Caleb Jensen, Haylie McArthur, Easton Nielson, McKenzie Orgill, Zane Perea, Tylee Perkins, Ridic Potter, Joanna Snow, Aspen Taylor, Eliza Taylor and Wiley Wilson. Principal Gordon also recognized Valedictorian Alexander Frederick and Salutatorian Zane Perea as well as honor students Aspen Jensen and Haylie McArthur.

The Ethan Winter Memorial Scholarships were presented by Troy and Kresta Winter to Ashlyn Durrant and Ridic Potter. The First Annual Mark Justice Scholarship was presented by David Justice to Kimberly Gilbert and Merritt Meccariello. Jim Hill then presented the Intermountain Power Agency Scholarship of $2,000 to Merritt Meccariello.

The Price Kiwanis Scholarships, ranging from $250 to $500, were presented to Ashlyn Durrant, Alexander Frederick, BrinLee Hurdsman and Brielle Rowley. Pam Boyd presented the United Way of Eastern Utah scholarships to Megan Bass, Brielle Rowley and BrinLee Hurdsman. The Honoring Heroes Award was presented by Chris Parkins to BreElle Parkins.

Julie Weber presented the Utah Conservation District scholarship of $1,000 to Zeek Weber, and $500 to Rileigh Meccariello, Sydney Carter, Haylie McArthur and Merritt Meccariello. The Todd Allred Memorial Scholarship went to Kinlie Jensen and Race Gordon while the Jed Kofford Rookie Award was given to Dalton Allred.

Emery Telcom scholarships were given to Haiden Thayn, Talon Tuttle, BreElle Parkins, Tylee Perkins, Race Gordon, Kimberlyn Gilbert, Zane Perea and Haiden Roper. The Jones & DeMille Engineering STEM award went to Merritt Meccariello.

The Darrell Gardner Scholarship recipient was Jakota Funk and the Emery Scholarship Fund awardee was Jesla Anderson. The Singleton/Seely Scholarship was given to Kallee Cook and the Chapman Scholarship went to Aubrey Guymon.

Johansen and Tuttle Engineering scholarships of $2,000 went to Zane Perea and Alexander Frederick. CTE Scholarships presented by Linda Wilberg were given to Bowen Sitterud and Derick Morris.

Counselor Felicia Jeffs then gave the Money Smart Spartan Scholarship to Shane Guymon, the National Hagan Foundation Scholarship to Sydney Carter, noting that she was the only Utah student to receive it, and the Energy Pathways Scholarships to Maddex Behling and Brett Rasmussen.

Full-tuition Presidential Scholarships from the University of Utah went to Allee Sitterud, Danielle Wolford and Wiley Wilson.

USU Eastern leadership scholarships were presented by Kevin Van DerSpek. Ashlyn Durrant received the Ambassador Scholarship, Monique Lobato and Brylei Allred were given the Aggie Elevated Peer Mentor Scholarship, and Kaylee Mayne received the Outdoor Recreation Scholarship. The USUE Presidential Scholarship recipients were Alexander Fredrick, Alexia Mortensen, Ashlyn Durrant, Brielle Rowley, Bryant Durrant and Makaila Peacock.

Amy Lund from Snow College presented the Presidential Scholarship to Tylee Perkins and Ambassador Scholarships to Talon Tuttle and BrinLee Hurdsman.