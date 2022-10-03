EHS’s Katherine Debry Named Educator of Distinction

In mid-September, it was announced that Katherine Debry, who is an educator at Emery High School, was selected as a Claes Nobel Educator by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).

Debry was nominated by a student when she demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment to her profession. Each year, student members of the NSHSS are welcome to nominate an educator who has made a difference or significant contribution to their academic career for the award.

“This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspires their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders and citizens,” the NSHSS shared.

The society aims to advance the goals and aspirations of students through unique learning experiences, internships, scholarships and more. NSHSS President James W. Lewis explained that dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve the highest praise and appreciation.

“Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars,” said Lewis.

Debry received recognition from the NSHSS on her selection and stated that as an educator, she plays a critical role in student’s successes. Debry was nominated by Haylie McArthur and received the honor due to her dedication to teaching and learning, as well as the difference that she is making as a role model, leader and source of inspiration.

As an Educator of Distinction, Debry is able to apply for grants to attend professional conferences, pursue advanced degrees and enhance the delivery of classroom instruction.