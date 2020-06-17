May 1, 1956 – June 6, 2020

EILEEN PAMELA ROGERS is the first born to Irene S Valdez and Robert Dean Rogers on May 1,1956 in Price, Utah. She passed away June 6th, 2020 with her life-long childhood friend Jeannie “Toots” Pettit by her side. We as a family could not be more grateful and comforted knowing she was with the most compassionate and loving person to the very end. Our mother, daughter, grandma, sister, aunt, niece, and friend would not have wanted it any other way.

Her greatest love was her two children, Tammy (Bryan) Bonner and Jason (Jan) Wallin. They gave her 8 beautiful grandkids: Justin “Buzz,” Kaitlynn “Peanut,” Taylor “Buggy,” Jurnee, Janson, Brayden “Brady,” Jace, and Jene. 4 great-grandkids: Michael, Camden, Axel, and Atlas.

Mom was feisty, fierce, beautiful, sharp as a tack, and stubborn. She was loved by many and will be missed terribly. She will always be remembered for her excellent cooking skills, love for horses, and the felines in her life.

We will miss hearing her say “Get Over It” sung by The Eagles, her talent playing the guitar as well as the laughter and smile that lit up a room. Her grandkids will always remember her as “Crazy Grandma” and forever cherish their sleepovers, treats, and laughs.

She is survived by her mother Irene, stepmother Darlene Rogers. Brothers: Mark Rogers, Danny Rogers, and Salvador Valdez. Sisters: Ivy Rogers, Nancy Campbell, and Veronica Valdez. Proceeded in death by her father Bob Rogers, sister Elizabeth “Lizard” Rogers, nephew David Lee Rogers and Grandmother Raquel Sanchez. Also, her partner and love of 15 years, Jack “Yakkie” Holmstrom.

So now with laughter in our memories and a huge painful hole in our hearts, we say “Good-bye for now Momma! May you rest, pain free and in peace.”