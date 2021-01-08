Elected Carbon County Officials Sworn in During Commission Meeting

The first Carbon County Commission meeting of 2021 was kicked off on Wednesday evening with the swearing-in of the new elected officials. This oath of office ceremony was conducted by Seventh District Court Judge Jeremy Humes.

Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes, County Attorney Christian Bryner, County Recorder Karla Medley, County Treasurer Kay Colosimo and County Assessor Gillan Bishop were called to the podium.

Judge Humes led them through the spoken words for the oath of office and the elected employees were welcomed, or welcomed back, to their positions.