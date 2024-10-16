ELECTION NOTICE

To all qualified voters of Price City, Utah:

Take notice that on November 5th, 2024, an election (the “Election”) will be held in Price City, Utah (the “City”), in conjunction with the general election at the places set out below for the purpose of submitting to the qualified voters of the City the proposition contained in the following ballot proposition:

PROPOSITION # 1

PRICE CITY, UTAH

ZAP TAX ELECTION

NOVEMBER 5th, 2024

/s/ Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk

Shall Price City, UT be authorized to continue the imposition of a one-tenth percent (0.10%) sales tax for the purpose of funding recreational and cultural facilities in Price City?

⁪ FOR THE CONTINUATION OF ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT (0.10%) ZAP TAX

⁪ AGAINST THE CONTINUATION OF ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT (0.10%) ZAP

TAX

To vote in favor of this tax imposition, place an X in the square before words “FOR THE CONTINUATION OF ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERSON (0.10%) ZAP TAX”. To vote against this issue, place an X in the square before the words, “AGAINST THE CONTINUATION OF

ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT (0.010%) ZAP TAX.”

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 16, October 23 and October 30, 2024.