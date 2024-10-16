ELECTION NOTICE

To all qualified voters of Price City, Utah:
Take notice that on November 5th, 2024, an election (the “Election”) will be held in Price City, Utah (the “City”), in conjunction with the general election at the places set out below for the purpose of submitting to the qualified voters of the City the proposition contained in the following ballot proposition:
PROPOSITION # 1
PRICE CITY, UTAH
ZAP TAX ELECTION
NOVEMBER 5th, 2024
/s/ Seth Marsing
Carbon County Clerk
Shall Price City, UT be authorized to continue the imposition of a one-tenth percent (0.10%) sales tax for the purpose of funding recreational and cultural facilities in Price City?
FOR THE CONTINUATION OF ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT (0.10%) ZAP TAX
AGAINST THE CONTINUATION OF ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT (0.10%) ZAP
TAX
To vote in favor of this tax imposition, place an X in the square before words “FOR THE CONTINUATION OF ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERSON (0.10%) ZAP TAX”. To vote against this issue, place an X in the square before the words, “AGAINST THE CONTINUATION OF
ONE-TENTH OF ONE PERCENT (0.010%) ZAP TAX.”
Published in the ETV Newspaper October 16, October 23 and October 30, 2024.