Elena Gonzales

PRICE – Our loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went home to be with the Lord so unexpectedly on July 10, 2022.

Elena Gina Gonzales was born April 11, 1971 to Eva and Monseis “Sonny” Gonzales. She was born and raised in Price, UT. She was the youngest of all her siblings. She attended Reeves Elementary School, Mont Harmon Jr High, and finally graduated class of 1989 from Carbon High School, and attended Dixie College, until she had to return home to take care of her mother, as family meant everything to her.

She met and married her first husband, Roderico Orellana, and had two daughters. Mariela and Alexis, who were the light of her life. She shared an unbreakable bond with them, as she would say, “One that could only be broken by God”, no matter the situation. She radiated an energy like no other. People always flocked to her and she could always spark up a conversation with anyone. She had the gift of gab. She could so eloquently and precisely communicate what was on her mind that there was no way she could be misunderstood. She would not judge anyone. She would always use her own life lessons to inspire others to make the right choices in their lives. She was very passionate about her thoughts and beliefs. There are truly no words to describe Elena. She had a compassionate, big-hearted, eccentric, magnetic, creative, gifted and fiery personality. She enjoyed her life and loved God. She prayed that all those that needed a meal to eat or a warm bed would come to her and she would provide. Throughout the years she would house a friend or family member who was going through a hard time. They knew they could come to her and knew her doors would always be open. She later went on to divorce and in 2011 she met her fiance Bud Songstad, whom she traveled all over with. They spent over a decade together. She also added bonus kids; Travis and Tyler Songstad. Within that time she was able to welcome the birth of her very first granddaughter, Eva Rose Sherman. She described this love as a love like no other. Travis also blessed them with Nick and Hayden Songstad. She was a homemaker and had various hobbies which included crafting, knitting, and cooking for her friends and family. She was devoted to raising her two girls and her loyal furry companion, Stitch. We will miss you mommy, grandma, aunt, friend, but we look forward to seeing your contagious smile, feeling those comforting hugs, and hearing that extremely recognizable laugh.

She is survived by her fiance, Bud Songstad; two daughters, Mariela Orellana and Alexis Orellana, and their partners; granddaughter, Eva Rose Sherman; brothers, Abel (Linda) Aragon, James Aragon, Richard (Joanie) Aragon; sisters, Gilda Gonzales, Maria Graves, Grace Hill, and Monica Young; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved and loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Eva Gonzales; Father, Monseis “Sonny” Gonzales; brothers, Arthur Aragon, Mitcheal Gonzales, and Gilbert Gonzales; sister, Becky Marinos; grandparents, John and Carmen Escandon.

If we were to leave you with any meaningful words from Elena, it would be these:

May He always show you a path that leads you back to His Divine Grace and allow Him to use you as a vessel to share His good news. He has been raised from the dead so that we may live an Everlasting Life in Heaven for all eternity with all of our loved ones who have went before us and await to be reunited with us once again.

Funeral Mass, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church. Vigil service, Monday evening, 7:00 p.m., Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church where the family will receive friends Monday and Tuesday one hour prior to service. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.