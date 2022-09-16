Elevate Home Health & Hospice Celebrates Hospice Accreditation

On Wednesday, the community was invited to Elevated Home Health & Hospice to help celebrate their new hospice accreditation from ACHC.

Elevate Home Health & Hospice has been providing home health services in Carbon and Emery counties for a few years now. It was explained that the accreditation is a difficult thing to achieve and has taken them a few years to accomplish.

Now, by being accredited by Medicare, they are able to provide hospice services to people in Carbon and Emery.

“We grew up in Carbon and Emery County, this area means a lot to us,” said Brody LeRoy, who co-owns the business with Michelle Wilson and David Funk.

He continued by stating that, as children, people benefitted them by being teachers, coaches and the like and they now have the opportunity to serve them and their healthcare needs. Elevate Home Health & Hospice wished to thank the community and other healthcare organizations in the area that have been supportive. Also thanked were family, friends and the amazing staff.

Those that attended the open house and ribbon cutting were able to enjoy a free meal from Waffle Love, as well as the opportunity to enter a drawing for Elevate swag, a television, movie passes, an annual gold star Costco membership and more.

Elevate Home Health & Hospice is located at 88 East 100 South in Price, right next to Carbon Print & Design.