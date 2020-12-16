Elizabeth Peggy Peck Marvidikis

Liz passed away in her home on December 4th, 2020. Born in Price, Utah to Bob and Cheryl Peck. She lived her life in Ferron, Utah and graduated from Emery High School in 2000. She married Stacey Marvidikis in 2000.

They had been estranged for the last 15 years. She lived her adult life in Harlowton, Montana. She attended Montana State University where she obtained her nursing degree (RN). It fulfilled a lifelong dream for her. She was fun-loving, she cared deeply about people and tried to make a difference in life.

She survived by her children: son Tayge and daughter Alysa. She had also survived by her mother, her sister Sarah, her brother Billy, sister-in-law Whittney Best, numerous nieces and nephews, her best friend Tricia Clark, and her husband Stacey Marvidikis. She was preceded in death by her father and twin nieces.

Cremation is being handled by Perkins Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, private gathering will be held. Her ashes will be spread at a later date.