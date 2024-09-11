Elks Lodge Hosts First Annual Charity Motorcycle Ride

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Price Elks Lodge #1550 hosted their inaugural Charity Motorcycle Ride.

The first chips were drawn at the Elks Lodge, which also boasted beverages, pool, darts, karaoke and a bike show. Registration began at 10 a.m. and kickstands were up at 11 a.m. Those that registered also received one free meal ticket and one free raffle ticket.

The winning poker chip hand received a cash prize and 50/50 tickets were available for purchase at each stop. The second chips were drawn at Scofield Gas Station, while the third and last chips were drawn at the Elks Lodge once more.

First place went to Mike Marakis, second place was given to Terri Allard and third place went to Mike Schade. All proceeds from the event will benefit a local youth charity.

The Elks Lodge extended a thank you to Tim Harper for organizing an awesome poker ride and to Chris Korenko for being the emcee. Finally, they thanked Terrie Edwards, Lenna Lovan and Madison for getting everyone registered in a quick manner.