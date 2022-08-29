Elmo LaMar Wilkerson

9-3-1944 / 8-22-2022

Roosevelt/Salt Lake City/Carbon County, Utah

Elmo was born in Portland, Oregon to David and Emily Wilkerson. As Grandpa moved for work, so did the family. They eventually made their way back to the Uinta Basin.

Dad was always an athletic and strong man and a great fighter. He learned his mechanical skills from Grandpa and from the School Of Do It Yourself. He had many friends throughout his life through work or play.

He was not just a Jack Of All Trades, he was the King Of All Trades. He was a carpenter, mechanic, welder, fabricator, machinist, crew chief, farmer, and most of all, a Dad.

He built many racecars in many classes and associations. He was the crew chief for many cars and built many for the best out there. He had many great drivers and cars and respected his competition. Wild Bill Madsen was the only racer to never lose to his Wild Turkey on a photo finish and Dad was ok with that (not really).

Dad is a forever member of the SLVRA/Salt Lake Valley Racing Association. Other associations are BARA, SSRA, CUSCRA, USCRA, MSRA/Pro Four West Tour. His skills will never be matched by one man as no one can ever accomplish what he did with what he had.

This is about Dad and only Dad.