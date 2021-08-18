Elmo Town Celebrates 2021 Horse and Buggy Days *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Elmo Town’s annual Horse and Buggy Days featured three full days of fun on Aug. 12-14. The celebration began on Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. in the park with a free community dinner at the pavilion. Citizens attending were asked to bring a dessert to share with others.

Following the dinner, there were games for all ages in the park. The town was also selling Horse and Buggy Days t-shirts during this time.

On Friday, the celebration was all about rides and races. The bike ride registration began at 5 p.m. followed by the ride with prizes and a drawing for a bike. The park had vendors with opportunities to purchase dinner. In the evening at dusk, the Elmo glow in the dark 5k/1 mile run/walk registration began. The run began at 9:30 p.m. Participants received a t-shirt, glow sticks, bag and a drink compliments of Elmo Town.

Saturday was all about fun. A free breakfast at 7 a.m. kicked off the activities in the park with a parade following at 10:30 a.m. The Duane Pearson Horseshoe Tournament and bingo in the park followed immediately after the parade. There were bounce houses and fireman foam in the park throughout the afternoon.

The concession stand by Emery County Royalty and Getting Your Smoke On provided lunch and dinner again on Saturday. A movie in the park at dusk capped off the Elmo Town celebration for 2021.