Elmo Town Confronts Dog Problems

By Julie Johansen

A couple of dogs have been causing problems in Elmo Town for several months. Even though the owners have been notified, they still remain a concern for neighbors. This issue was addressed during the town’s monthly city council meeting for November.

The dogs have been chasing sheep and chickens in the neighborhood. The animal control officer has approached the owners with the assistance of a county deputy. The council recommended following the ordinance as written, which states that after three notices, the animal should be captured and put down while the owners would have to pay a fine.

It was also reported that a cow had recently been apprehended by animal control. Since no owner could be located, the cow was sold at auction.

The council then reviewed a list of projects to present to the Community Impact Board for grant funding. The list was prioritized; however, with the expansion of the city hall and the fire station at the present time, it was noted that projects would have to be funded by grants as city funds are short. Needed improvements on the city parks were moved to the general budget.

The beautification committee next reported that members are working on decorations for the coming holidays. They are also making an agenda for 2021.

Elmo Town Treasurer Delana Fish asked the council if someone would be available when the new snow sander arrived to receive it and review it before it is unloaded. She reported that it should be delivered around the end of November.

Elmo Town is contemplating how to replace its treasurer when Fish retires. The council feels that someone needs to be found in time to learn from Fish. The decision was made to advertise now for the position.

The council is also considering the possibility of paying the town’s firefighters or at least offering some compensation, which was briefly discussed.

To conclude, a discussion continued about an expansion in Elmo Town as there have been requests for available building lots.