Elmo Town Considers Town Needs

By Julie Johansen

The Elmo Town Council met on Nov. 12. Mayor James Winn welcomed all to the meeting and the first item of business was an update on Dustin Hansen’s request for annexation. City Clerk Gabrielle Brotherson spoke to him about items still needing to be done before this action can be completed. She needed to get the annexation plat maps finished and recorded.

Next Lorna Jensen, requested using the Elmo Town Hall as a backup meeting place for the Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock committee. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month, with the exception of December and, of course, July when the stock show is happening. This was approved.

Council Member Tara Augare gave the council an update on the town ice rink. She reported that it should be ready within two or three weeks. She needed help putting the boards around the outside of the rink so that the liner could be installed and water added for the ice.

An estimate for cleaning services from Sunshine Cleaning Sisters was reviewed by the council. This would include cleaning the entire Town Hall and surrounding buildings. These services were approved unanimously.

Also approved was an hourly rate increase up to $20 for town employees. Dean Whimphey of town maintenance then reported on his responsibilities, such as water spouts, sidewalks needing repair, cemetery repairs and a couple of tree removals. Mayor Winn gave a Castle Valley Special Service District report, saying that most municipalities were working on a flood plan.

Council member Aguare reminded all of the Jr. Jazz signup with the County Rec board and that tickets were available for a Jazz game on Feb. 1 of 2025. They are $15 for Jr. Jazz members and $19 for accompanying people.