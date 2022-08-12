Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees

By Julie Johansen

Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.

Next on the agenda, Stacie and Gary England inquired about the necessary steps to annex their property southeast of the town. They also inquired about the road and services to that property. The council advised them to obtain a plat map of the property for annexation and present it to the council. The council will review the cost of services and hookup fees as well as talk to the Castle Valley Special Service District about the road.

Although there was no one present at the meeting from City Sanitation, the request for a larger area to turn around near the dumpster was next discussed. Councilman Stoney Jensen then reported that they will be ordering lights for the new pickleball courts.

City clerk Gabrielle Brotherson next presented the financial statics regarding changing the town’s software for bookkeeping to Pelorus. The council voted unanimously to make the change because of the benefits to the town office and to the residents paying their utility bills.

A motion was then made to leave the regular meeting and open a public hearing for the purpose of setting new water and sewer connection and service fees. It was explained that this was necessary to meet the rising costs from the Castle Vally Special Service District. Garbage fee increases were also open for discussion. Discussion was scant, so a motion to close the hearing and return to the regular meeting was made.

The council then deliberated the pros and cons and where to set the fees. The service fees remain the same as charged by the Castle Valley Special Service District but the hookup fees were raised by $1,300. The sewer fee was increased by $1.