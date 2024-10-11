Elmo Town Discusses Citizen Concerns

By Julie Johansen

Elmo Town presented citizen Hoyt Horton with a plaque and gifts in recognition of his recent winning the World Mini Bull Riding Championship at their monthly meeting on Oct. 8.

Two items of concern from citizens included sidewalk repairs and the ability to purchase used town equipment. The sidewalk repair will be put on a list and when funds are available these repairs will be taken care of. However, it takes a while to be able to build up the funding required. Elmo town maintenance man Dean Whimpey and Clerk Gabrielle Brotherson will catalog the equipment, then list available items in a public notice seeking bids. Items needing repair will also be listed for consideration.

Clerk Brotherson then showed the council information about the equipment needed to update the meter reader for the town. The company will no longer update, because the contracts are passed their renewal dates. The council discussed various options, but decided that in order to read the town’s water meters, new equipment must be purchased and a motion was made to purchase what is needed and passed unanimously by the council.

The council then discussed with Whimpey the stop and yield signs in the city, places where they are missing, some are hidden by trees and some are missing that were there. An inventory of the signs the city has and those needed will be completed before ordering more. The speed signs at the two entrances to Elmo were also discussed and will be looked at. Whimpey was also asked to remove the dead and dying trees from the city playground.