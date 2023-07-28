Emergency Crews Page to Skyline Mine

Photo Courtesy of the Price City Fire Department

Emergency crews were paged to Skyline Mine in Scofield on Friday morning on report of a fire in a crusher building. Fire crews from Price, Helper, Scofield and Wellington, along with Carbon County Emergency Management, responded to the scene.

When the units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire had already been extinguished by the Skyline Mine Rescue Team. The Helper Fire Department praised the rescue team’s quick response.

“The fire was extinguished quickly,” Helper Fire shared. “An excellent job by the mine rescue team.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been released.