Emergency Permit Issued as Scofield Runs Out of Water

It is no secret to residents throughout the state of Utah that this year’s drought is one of the worst with record dry soils and dismal recordings of snowpack.

The Beehive State relies greatly on the snowpack each year for water, though rain and snow both play important roles in recovering from the drought. Recent rainstorms have proven advantageous and have also created slight setbacks.

However, it was reported that the town of Scofield is in a dire situation as the water tank is now dry. This is due to overuse and low spring flows. In response, the Division of Drinking Water issued an emergency permit for Scofield to haul water for residents as a short-term solution.

The division will work with the town on long-term water management strategies, including infrastructure needs such as new well meters. This is not the only issue Scofield has faced this summer; a danger advisory was put in place in July due to a harmful algal bloom.

Utah is facing many problems due to the drought. It was reported that 2020 was the driest year on record, as well as one of the hottest. The snowpack topped out at 81% and record dry soils soaked up what little runoff was received.

Reportedly, 31 of Utah’s largest 42 reservoirs have been recorded as being below 55% of available capacity and overall statewide storage sits at 51% of capacity.