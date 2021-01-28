Emergency Power Outage in Price City

The Price City utility department announced an emergency power outage on Thursday morning. The outage will affect homes located between 300 East and 400 East as well as between 300 North and 400 North.

“This outage is to replace a pole and transformer that have begun to fail,” the department announced. “The crew is making preparations right now but will be onsite and disconnecting power at 10 a.m.”

It has been estimated that the crew will have the repairs complete and power restored by 5 p.m. on Thursday evening. Residents can call the Price City utilities office for more information at (435) 636-3196 or (435) 636-3197.