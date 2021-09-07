Emergency Preparedness Expo Coming to Ferron City

Emergency Preparedness/Provident Living Expo

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lunch sponsored by Castleview Hospital at 12 p.m.

Also, sample the Youth Dutch Oven Contest dishes

Hosted by the Ferron Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

at the Ferron Stake Center, 555 South 440 West, Ferron.

Event Details:

Invite your friends and neighbors. The Emergency Preparedness and Provident Living Expo is for all ages! Stay the entire time or just drop by to see the exhibits. You’ll see classes, booths and demonstrations, including information on basic family emergency planning, awareness and resources, cooking and canning methods, first aid, CERT, ham and GMRS radios, food storage, water storage and filtration, physical health, and financial preparedness.

Ferron City is distributing mini first aid kits to the first 150 people. This event is family friendly. Enjoy the fire truck and emergency vehicle tours for the kids. Also, there will be a Youth Dutch Oven Contest and so much more!

“Disasters in our area do not just include earthquakes. The Preparedness Expo will give the community tools to respond to a wide variety of large scale and personal disasters, including fire, flood, loss of employment and basic first aid need,” stated Emily Neilson, the expo coordinator.

The Emergency Preparedness Expo is a great place for the whole family to come and learn about what to do in an emergency in a fun and educational way. There will be safety demonstrations by organizations such as Be Ready Utah, USU Extension, the Southeast Utah Health Department and Red Cross.

Cost: Free Admission

More Information: Contact Emily Neilson at (435) 609-7008