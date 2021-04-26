Emergency Preparedness Fair Hosted in Wellington

An emergency preparedness fair was hosted at the LDS Stake Center in Wellington on Saturday, beginning bright and early at 9 a.m.

There was a plethora of activities and learning, including an EMP presentation, sessions of 72 to 84-hour backpacks, canning know-hows, Dutch oven cooking and more. Connie McCourt stated that their goal was to prepare all for an emergency to limit suffering.

There was a booth for each class that included know-how information and many also had demonstrations. Those in attendance also learned tent survival, the use of a ham radio, map evacuation routes and loom mats.

The fair was free of charge to all that wished to attend, lunch included, and lasted until 2 p.m. that afternoon.