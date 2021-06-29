Emery 10U’s Comeback Journey to the Top

At the end of June, the 10U state championships were decided. There were three local teams in the tournament, including Carbon (Red), Carbon (Navy) and Emery.

Emery dominated the opening game with a 26-1 thumping over South Sevier. That set up a matchup with Navy in the second round. Navy put up a crooked number in the second inning with nine runs to put the game away and defeat Emery 10-4.

As a result, Emery was sent to the loser’s bracket and forced to quickly regroup. Emery narrowly took the first game on Saturday, 4-3, to stay alive. It then found its groove with a 15-0 beat down over Roosevelt and a 10-0 win over Red.

That set up a rematch with Navy in the semifinals. Emery was able to limit the damage in this one and held Navy to just one run. The All-Stars in the South scored six runs on 12 hits to win the game and advance to the finals.

Emery then faced Vernal in a tight affair. Trailing 2-0, Emery scored one run in the fourth and then rallied with four runs in the fifth to take the lead. Vernal battled back and made it a one-run game in the final inning. With two outs and a runner on third, Emery induced a game-ending groundout and was crowned the state champs.

A week later, the squad traveled to Idaho for another tournament. Emery breezed through the first five games with big victories. The team beat Evanston, 18-0; Twin Falls, 12-1; Chubbuck, 15-6; Idaho Falls, 10-1; and Twin Falls, 12-0.

In the championship game against Idaho Prime, Emery battled back from being down 5-2 to tie the game at five. The team then took the lead in the fifth with two runs. Idaho Prime answered with five runs over the last two innings, however, to the take contest 10-8.

Emery will next play at the Southwest Regional baseball tournament in Price next week. The winner of the tournament will advance to the Cal Ripken World Series.