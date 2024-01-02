Emery All Stars Shine at Wrestling Meets

By Julie Johansen

Nineteen Emery All Star little league wrestlers competed in Gunnison at the Sanpete Showdown Tournament on Saturday. All participants wrestled great and four of them received gold medals and first-place finishes, including Stryder Funk, Jett Hansen, Cooper Behling and Ryder Christiansen.

Second place wrestlers were Joshua Farley, Danner Larsen and Corbin Brady. Chance Christiansen, Axel Mead, Koen Thornley, Graysen Howard, Fletcher Rollins and Chandler Hurst placed third in their respective weight and grades. Other wrestlers placing fourth included Oaks Howard, Hesten Hansen, Bowden Rollin and Dylan Behling.

Emery All Stars also had three participants earlier in the week at the Coleman & Trevan Memorial tournament held at Wasatch High School on Thursday, Dec. 28. Gatlen Rasmussen placed first, Axel Mead took third and Ganon Fox finished fourth at this meet.

Coaches Chet Funk and Hugh Christiansen were proud of all of the wrestlers and excited to see them compete at these tournaments.