Emery and Carbon Compete at Premiere Invitational

The cross country season began for Carbon and Emery at the Premiere Invitational in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Emery’s Jess Christiansen (Jr.) and Bryar Meccariello (Sr.) took first and second in the 1A, 2A, 3A race with respective times of 15:51.9 and 16:09.4. To put Christiansen’s sub 16-minute race in perspective, it was the fifth fastest in the state on Saturday.

Spartan teammates Merritt Mecarriello (So.), Mason Hurdsman (Fr.) and Camdon Larsen (Fr.) finished 12th, 19th and 20th as Emery took the meet with a team score of 54. Morgan (54), Judge Memorial (77) and Carbon (85) finished in second, third and fourth, respectively.

Freshman Easton Humes led the way for the Dinos and finished in ninth. Kobe Cruz (Jr.) and Braxton Ware (So.) followed closely behind in 11th and 14th, respectively. Rounding out the Dinos’ top five was Nathan Engar (So.) in 24th and Boyd Bradford (So.) in 27th.

The Lady Dinos had a great showing in the opener. Carbon took second behind Morgan, the defending state champion. Ambree Jones took seventh overall to lead the Lady Dinos. Sophie Taylor (Fr.) and Erin Stromness (Sr.) ended in 12th and 13th while Ada Bradfor (Fr.) and Ellie Hanson (Fr.) followed in 17th and 19th.

The Lady Spartans finished in fifth overall and their top five were as follows. Adaley Lester (11th, Jr.), Kallee Cook (23rd, So.), Kylee Willis (33rd, Fr.), Bethany Justice (35, Sr.) and Kadrianne Bird (39th, Jr.).

Carbon and Emery will meet again on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for a duel meet.