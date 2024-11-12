Emery and Carbon Swim Teams Compete at Cedar Invite

The local swim teams made their way to Cedar City for the first big swimming invitational of the season. The teams that were also invited to the two-day event were Beaver, Canyon View, Cedar City, Davis, Grand, Gunnison, Hurricane, Pleasant Grove, Richfield, Stansbury, Tooele and Uintah.

Starting with the Lady Dinos, Maya Bower had a great weekend, finishing third in the 200 Yard Free and fourth in the 500 Yard Free. Llily Thayn placed in the seventh position in both the 200 Yard Free and 100 Yard Breast.

Evie Halk finished with eighth place in the 500 Yard Free and tenth in the 100 Yard Back. Rachel Blackburn finished in sixth in the 200 Yard Free and Kanyon Christensen finished at twelfth in the 100 Yard Back. In the Relays, Carbon would also finish in the top ten in the 200 Yard Free Relay and 200 Yard Medley Relay.

For the Lady Spartans, Jessie Childs finished eleventh in both the 50 Yard Free and 100 Yard Free. Brooklyn O’Neil ended the weekend with a top ten finish in the 100 Yard Breast and the 14 spot in the 200 Yard IM.

Hallie Frandsen finished with the 11 spot in the 100 Yard Breast and number 16 in the 100 Yard Free. Annie Johansen placed at eleventh in the 200 Yard Free and 16th in the grueling 500 Yard Free. Illyria Mason finished at eleventh in the 100 Yard back for her team. In the Relays, they finished in eighth in both the 200 Yard Medley Relay and 400 Yard Free Relay.

On the boys’ side for the Dinos, Mason Engar swam well, earning the sixth place finish in the 100 Yard Fly, as well as twelfth in the 50 Yard Free. James Tullis had barely missed the top 20, finishing at 21 in the 200 Yard Free, as well as eleventh in the 100 Yard Back.

Logan Kranendonk finished at 14th in the 200 Yard Free and 25th in the 100 Yard Free. Bracken Hanson ended the weekend with fifteenth in the 200 Yard Free. In the Relays, they finished in ninth in both the 200 Yard Medley Relay and 200 Yard Free Relay.

For the spartan boys, Parker Jensen had a solid showing, placing fifth in the 100 Yard Breast and sixth in the 200 Yard IM. Adam Olsen placed seventh in the 50 Yard Free and ninth the 100 Yard Free. Trek Petersen finished in ninth in the 100 Yard Breast and eleventh in the 200 Yard IM. Reve Mason ended the weekend with the 16th spot in both the 200 Yard Free and 100 Yard Fly. In the Relays, they did well in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, finishing in sixth; as well as seventh in the 200 Yard Free Relay.

Upcoming for the Emery team are a couple duals. The Spartans host Union on Wednesday, then will travel to Richfield on Friday. The Dinos next event will be on Nov. 21, also in Richfield.