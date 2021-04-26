Emery at Tiger Trials

The 2021 Tiger Trails took place at Orem High on Friday with nearly 40 teams in attendance. The vast majority of the schools were in the 5A-6A classification, which made life tough on the Spartans.

Even with the stout competition, Treven Brazier impressed, taking third in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Maddox Christman tied for eighth in shot put while Jess Christiansen was just a couple spots away from grabbing points in the 3200 meter when he took 11th.

Bethany Justice picked up a point in the 300 hurdles with her eighth-place finish. The boys took 17th overall with 12 points while Orem controlled the meet with 96 points. Lone Peak dominated the girls’ side with 86 points.

Emery will next compete at Carbon High on Friday at the Eastern Utah Championships.