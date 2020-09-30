Emery Battles Uintah

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans had a tough road matchup on Tuesday. They fell behind in the first set against Uintah and lost it, 25-17.

Emery battled back in the second set, 25-18, to even the game at one set apiece. The wheels came off in the third set as Emery only mustered 10 points and lost 25-10.

The Spartans attempted a comeback in the fourth set, but came up short, 25-18. They lost the match 3-1.

Thursday night is rivalry night as Emery (6-9, 2-5) will host a rolling Carbon team (13-3, 5-2). The match will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.