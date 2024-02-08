Emery Bus Vandalism Under Current Investigation

An incident of vandalism occurred during the Carbon versus Emery boys’ basketball game that was hosted at Carbon High School (CHS) on Wednesday evening.

According to a report from officials, an Emery County bus that was parked where it normally does for the games was given an unauthorized paint job by parties unknown, using blue paint and marking the side of the bus that the general public was not passing.

The bus was taken over to the Carbon County Bus Garage and the paint was removed. Though there was no lasting damage to the bus, this incident is actively being investigated by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

This occurred during the game and any that may have information in regard to this can contact the CCSO at (435) 636-3251.