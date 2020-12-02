Emery Caring for Kids Accepting Volunteers for Christmas Kits

Lindsey Magnuson Oman of Emery Caring for Kids recently shared that Christmas kits are still scheduled but are going to be a bit different this year.

A list has been comprised that can be a fun scavenger hunt that kids can help with or just a simple checklist for a quick grocery trip. It was stated that items will be added to assist in the extended holiday break. This year, 80 kits are being put together with help needed from those in the community.

“Santa’s List” is comprised of one box of cereal, one box of breakfast bars, one plastic jar each of peanut butter and jelly or jam, six tuna cracker lunches, seven ramen packets, seven macaroni and cheese individual packs, and seven snacks, such as granola bars, cookies and the like.

Those that wish to contribute and make a kit may click here to sign up. Please note that kits are due by Dec. 16 and drop-off locations include Magnuson Lumber, Emery County 4-H Office, Emery Aquatic Center, Farm Bureau in Castle Dale, JN Auto and the Desertview Credit Union branches in both Huntington and Ferron.