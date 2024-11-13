Emery Cat Rescue Reports Serious Cat Issue on East Carbon Property

Emery Cat Rescue went to East Carbon recently to meet with the Animal Control Officer in concern to a hoarding situation in which the officer was seeking assistance for.

Emery Cat Rescue stated that they had been aware of the incident for about a month, but were only able to travel out there about a week ago. The property appears to be in great disrepair and the rescue reported that there are between 60 to 100 cats to handle.

“There is absolutely an immediate need to get this moving,” the rescue stated. “Most are sick, a few disabled and all in desperate need in help.”

The rescue has been supplying food for the last few weeks and dropped off seven more large bags, alone with four or five bags of litter in order to prevent the cats from starvation. Seven corpses were removed and brought back to the rescue for burial. Those corpses were only the ones that could be seen out in the open.

Emery Cat Rescue said that the cats are going to require a completely separate building and holding area until they can become healthy and adoptable. There is a plan that will be implemented, though it will take work and help will be needed sooner rather than later.

“We will also be doing a few posts for fundraising to care for these animals and accomplish the mission ahead,” the rescue shared. “We are praying that we can find the help needed to see this through and save as many as we can from this tragic situation and a horrible death.”