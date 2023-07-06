Emery Chamber Hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament

The Emery County Business Chamber hosted its inaugural fundraiser golf tournament on June 30. The Warriorz traveling baseball team joined the efforts to organize the tournament at Millsite Golf Course.

The tournament was unique in the sense that it featured day and night golfing. Teams were invited to play nine holes before enjoying dinner, special contests and a raffle. Golfers then hit the course for another nine holes, this time at night.

Sponsors for the tournament included Emery Telcom, Zions Bank, Dr. Gagon, Castleview Hospital, JN Auto, Arrowhead Construction, Carbon/Emery Insurance, Magnuson Lumber, Commissioner Jordan Leonard, Dave’s Trailer Storage, Black Diamond Gravel, Fillmore Plumbing, Naturally Inspired and BK’s.

“Special thanks to all of the hole sponsors and those businesses that donated raffle prizes,” the Emery County Business Chamber shared.

Another day/night golf tournament is upcoming on Aug. 4 as a fundraiser for Miss Emery. Those interested in participating can contact Millsite Golf Course at (435) 384-2887.