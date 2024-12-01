Emery Chamber Housing Initiatives Prepared for CRA Meeting

By Julie Johansen

Updating and reorganizing the Community Development Initiatives to present to the Community Reinvestment Agency (CRA) was the main focus of the Emery Chamber Housing committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The CRA will be at the Emery County Administration building on Dec. 19, 2024 at 10 a.m.

After looking at affordable housing issues in Emery County, it was determined that the median income is $67,000 and would qualify for a maximum purchase price for a home of $240,000, but the recommended purchase price would be $195,000. The average price of a home in Emery County is $326,000.

This is the reason the housing committee is struggling to find ways for affordable housing in Emery County. Their “goal is to reduce the financial burden and promote stability for those who might otherwise struggle to find housing within their means.”

Despite its importance, affordable housing faces significant challenges, such as rising construction costs, land availability, gentrification and growing demands. Some of their recommendations include a focus on enhancing public utilities or infrastructure, funding opportunities including building programs and government grants and low interest loans, planning and zoning codes geared for sustainable community development and resident’s needs.

The Housing Committee continues to explore additional solutions that can further enhance and meet the need of affordable housing. These are the findings that the committee have studied, discussed and will present to the CRA at the upcoming meeting.