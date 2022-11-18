Emery Charges Out of the Gate

ETV News Stock Photo Jeff Barrett

The Spartans wasted no time finding their groove as they demolished Maeser Prep to open the season on Wednesday. While the game was a non-region matchup, Emery’s play has its fans excited for the upcoming season.

The entire game was out of reach for Maesar Prep, who trailed 21-5 after the first quarter, but Emery poured it on. Thirteen Spartans put points on the board in the victory, led by Talon Tuttle with 14. Wade Stilson and Luke Justice also scored double digits with 12 and 10, respectively.

Center Brett Rasmussen was a force down low, tallying eight points and eight rebounds to go along with a block. Zack Tuttle was all over, recording eight points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

In the end, the Spartans sent Maeser Prep packing, 81-21. The game served as a warmup for a county rivalry on Friday night when Green River comes to town. Emery will host the Pirates for a 7 p.m. tipoff.