Emery Cheer Brings the Heat at State

The first ever Utah High School Activities Association State Cheer competition took place at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Emery was there along with other qualifying teams, all battling for the inaugural trophy.

Emery had a great showing, taking first place in the timeout dance. The Spartans followed that up with second-place finishes in the timeout cheer, fight song and coed show. The fight song routine was especially close as Emery came up just 0.25 points short of first place. In addition, Emery earned first overall for the game-time dances (timeout dance, fight song and cheer).

After combining the game-time dances and coed show scores, Emery ended in second place overall in 3A Coed. Lastly, Alivia Christman won the 3A Coed Jump Off. Congratulations Emery Cheer!