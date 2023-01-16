Emery Cheer Crowned Division Champs

Photo Courtesy of Emery Cheer

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Cheer Division Qualifier took place over the weekend.

This is the first year that cheer is a sanctioned sport of the UHSAA, making it the first qualifier of its type. Those in the Central Division, including Emery, met up at Lehi High School for the inaugural event.

Emery cheer brought a lot of energy to the building and took first place in fight song. The squad continued its strong showing by taking second place in coed show, timeout cheer and timeout dance.

In the end, Emery was declared the 3A Central Division Champions. In addition, Alivia Christman won first place in the girls’ jump off and Maddex Behiling took second in the boys’ jump off.

The Spartans were also able to qualify all of their routines for state, which will take place on Jan. 25 at Utah Valley University.