Emery Cheer Excited to Show Off Skills

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The 2022-23 season marks a big change not just for Emery cheer, but all of the state cheer teams. Previously, cheer was considered a club sport, but from here on out, it will be a Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) sanctioned sport.

“We love it, I love it, all of us coaches love it,” mentioned head coach Maegan Cloward. “The kids are super excited about it.” What this transition means to the sport and how the competitions work is yet to be determined as UHSAA is learning on the fly. Cloward added, “We don’t know what to expect. UHSAA even said they will revisit things after this year.”

Regardless, it is an electrifying time to be part of cheer and the Spartans are awaiting the competition season with great anticipation. They will compete in four categories, which include co-ed show, school fight song, timeout cheer and timeout dance. The team has been hard at work for months already on these routines, but is especially proud of its dance and show routines. The squad consists of 27 cheerleaders and seven seniors, three of which are captains: Jacklyn Ovenson, Maddex Behling and Dani Wolford.

“Overall, they are a great team. They have a lot of talent,” Cloward concluded. “This year, we’re even better than in the past. I’m happy to say that this program is continuing to grow and develop. These kids have some great talent and I’m grateful for all they do for me as a coach.”