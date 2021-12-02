Emery Cheerleaders Invited to Hawaii

By Julie Johansen

Two Emery High Cheerleaders, TyAnna Kay and Danielle Wolford, will be marching in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec. 7. They made the All American Team last summer during a UCA Cheer Camp and will be among 600 other high school cheerleaders from across the country who will represent the camp brand of Varsity Spirit in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Day Parade.

Varsity Spirit is a Memphis-based source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance teams and performing arts. The girls have been invited to perform as part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All Americans during Varsity Spirit camps across the country.

These tryouts were based on superior cheerleading and dance skills. Only the top 10% of cheerleaders and dancers earn the privilege of performing in a holiday parade of this caliber. John Calitri from Varsity Spirit Special Events wrote that Kay and Wolford will perform with the Varsity Spirit All Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach.

The parade theme is “Remembering the Past While Celebrating Our Future.” The parade honors veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies. The parade this year will be commemorating the 80th year anniversary of the invasion on Pearl Harbor.