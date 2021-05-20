Emery Class of 2021 Honored at Awards Night

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High Class of 2021 was honored at a senior awards ceremony on Tuesday evening at the high school auditorium. To begin the night, Emery High Senior Class President Bralin Wilde welcomed those in attendance and Senior Class Vice President Macie Nielsen led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Principal Steven Gordon then recited the names of the Presidential Academic Achievement Award winners: Asher Beagley, Haley Guymon, Wade Huggard, Luke Stilson, Sydney Stilson, Saralynn Morris, Parley Toomer, Taylor Durrant, Casen Miller, Arilyn Allred, Lauryn Moon, Alexis Winter, Morgan Hughes, Allison Thomas, Cannon Sharp and Kove Johansen. He next announced the 2021 Valedictorian as Casen Miller and Salutatorians Cannon Sharp, Luke Stilson and Taylor Durrant.

Local scholarship recipients were then announced. The Darrell Gardner Scholarship was presented to Bryar Macceriello, while the Singleton/Seely Scholarships went to Dani Jo Thatcher and Kenley Terry. The Emery Scholarship Fund was presented to Jannika Beagley and the Intermountain Power Project was given to Wade Huggard. The Utah Association Conservation District scholarship was awarded to Bryar Meccariello, while the Jones & DeMille Engineering scholarship was given to Luke Stilson.

The Johansen and Tuttle Engineering scholarships were presented to Luke Stilson and Kaylee Howes, while the United Way of Eastern Utah scholarships were given to Wade Huggard, Bryar Meccariello and Kenley Terry. Emery Telcom presented scholarships to Devin Guymon, Carlie Bennett, Ethan Olsen, Kayleigh McCandless, Kove Johansen, Shyanne Jensen, Zayn Bell, Morgan Hughes and Chet Payne.

The San Rafael Conservation District scholarship was awarded to Bralin Wilde and the Money Smart Spartan Scholarship was presented to Addison Fox. Daniel’s Fund went to Cannon Sharp. The Ethan Winter Memorial Scholarship will be announced at a later date. Scholarships from colleges and universities were listed, totaling more than $1,319,442.

Academic athlete awards were then announced by Principal Gordon and Vice Principal Dean Stilson. Emery High Student Body President Adian Mortensen and Wilde then presented the trophies and plaques the class of 2021 had won to Emery High. Principal Gordon accepted them and congratulated the class on their many achievements.