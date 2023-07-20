Emery Commissioners Attack Busy Agenda

By Julie Johansen

During Emery Country Commission meeting on July 18, the safety minute presentation for July was given by executive secretary Jan Olsen. She showed a short video on heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Her presentation included the difference between the two, warning signs and remedies.

Following the one minute safety presentation, the Visa gift cards were awarded to Geoffery Smith, Seth Gardner, Meagan Scow, Alexander O’Neil, David Luke and Mick Robinson. Commissioner Lynn Sitterud reported there has been 1,714 days that over 100 county employees have not had a loss time accident.

A report filled with appreciation was then given to the commission by the youth of the Castle Country Livestock Show. Wyatt Fox also thanked the commission for its financial support as he attended the National Junior High School Rodeo Finals in Georgia.

A public hearing was opened regarding reclassification of Deer Creek Road 304 from a Class D road to Class B, which means that it will begin to receive maintenance from the county. There were no public comments, so the change was approved.

Bids for a qualified professional firm/individual to work with the Community Reinvestment Agency of the county regarding the solar funds was then opened. There was only one bid from the Utah Association of Counties. The bid was for $4,000 and an additional $1,500 per project annually. The action of awarding this bid will take place during the next commission meeting after acceptance and review.

Two library grants received by the county libraries were also ratified. One was for miscellaneous items such as popcorn, cotton candy machines and etc. The other grant would make libraries able to borrow books not available in the country libraries.

The Green River Epicenter’s request for Affordable Housing Funding for the Canal Commons Project was also approved. These funds ($143,000) will come from the solar funds, which are mandated to apply the top 10% of funds to affordable housing.

An ordinance was approved to declare and enforce the use and utilization of a county-owned facility/and or equipment. This was to prevent conflict of individual or private gain in county facilities.

Discussion continued regarding the Industrial Park sewer line and the Cottonwood Creek Irrigation Company (CCIC) pipe combined into one project. This would also give CCIC and Emery County easements.