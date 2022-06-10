Emery Commissioners Support National Rodeo Goer

Kamz Rich at the Stetson Wright Invitational

Following great representation at the Stetson Wright Invitational, which took place in Minersville in May, Kamz Rich visited the Emery County Commission to request a donation to support him at the Junior High National Rodeo Finals.

Rich is from Orangeville and told the council that he will represent the county in Georgia at the finals. He made the request for a $700 donation from the commissioners that would cover purchasing a basket to represent the county as well as his entrance fees. This basket was requested from all that are competing in the finals, filled with things that represent their area. The baskets will then be auctioned.

Rich’s father was also present at the commission meeting and stated that he was happy to brag about his son, who has a great work ethic though he’s been bucked off many times. His father stated that there is no kid in junior high that is riding the bull that he does and that his accomplishments are exciting.

“This is good momentum going into Georgia, I think he’s got a great chance,” said Rich’s father.

While competing in the Stetson Wright Invitiational, which was broadcast on the Cowboy Channel, the city of Orangeville was featured when Rich was highlighted. The commissioners acknowledged that the competition is fierce and that this is not just some kind of mutton bustin’ rodeo that they are in.

They also stated that they believe they have the winner in Rich, who was also credited as being a humble and good kid. Following this, the commissioners approved a donation of $750 to Rich. They asked him to come back and report on how he did and wished him luck.

The Junior High National Rodeo Finals will be broadcast June 19-25 on the Cowboy Channel.